Nestree Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.96 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Nestree has a market cap of $25.35 million and $3.96 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,437.94 or 1.00300054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00062209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00033813 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.76 or 0.01262269 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

