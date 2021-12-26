Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises about 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Nestlé by 56.5% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NSRGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,739. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.47.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

