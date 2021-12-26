Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

