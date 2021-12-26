Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $157,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,650,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 491,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.