Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,835,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,153,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

