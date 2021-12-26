Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.