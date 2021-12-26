Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

LMT opened at $347.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

