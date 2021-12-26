Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

