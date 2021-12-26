MyWish (WISH) Price Down 16.8% This Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $966,571.34 and $316.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.