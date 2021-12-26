MurAll (PAINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,408.00

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $67,408.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,253,851,471 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

