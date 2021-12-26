M&T Bank Corp Has $521,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $201,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

