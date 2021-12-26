Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,963,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 310.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.72 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $92.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

