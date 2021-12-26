Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

