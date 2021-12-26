Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 76,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,782,530. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK opened at $44.58 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

