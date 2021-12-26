Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 987 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 2U by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

