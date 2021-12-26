MONECO Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average is $170.05. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.