Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.16. The stock had a trading volume of 317,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average is $186.91. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $905,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $683,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.