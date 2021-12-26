Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $53,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.91. The company had a trading volume of 964,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,329. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

