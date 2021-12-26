Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $171,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 81,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 29,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 167,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 66,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,770,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

