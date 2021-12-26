Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $110,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Intuit by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 110,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,925,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 372.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $635.71. 759,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.97. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

