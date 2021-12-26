Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $76,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $473.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

