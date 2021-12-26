Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 2,900 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $91,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.64 on Friday, hitting $648.57. 664,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $661.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

