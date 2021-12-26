Mithril (MITH) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $65.01 million and $16.83 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00189695 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

