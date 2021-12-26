MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.83.

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.53. The stock had a trading volume of 232,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.95. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

