MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVY stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.47. 246,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,210. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

