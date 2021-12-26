MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 983 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 1.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,488. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.71.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

