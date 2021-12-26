MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,398 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,627. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.62 and a 52-week high of $162.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

