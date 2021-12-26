MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,580 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 2.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

