Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 9.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

