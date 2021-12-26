MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. 3,728,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

