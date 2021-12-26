Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MKGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($286.52) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.