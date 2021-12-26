Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $51.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.