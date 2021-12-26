Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,854 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

JNJ opened at $168.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $166.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

