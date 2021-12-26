Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.32. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

