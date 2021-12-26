Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 3,609 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 213,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,595,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

