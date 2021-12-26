Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 318,860 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 705,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $115,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

