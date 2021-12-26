Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.36 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

