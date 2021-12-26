Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558,503 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

