Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,053,690,000 after buying an additional 139,754 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 51.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NYSE:NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

