Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

