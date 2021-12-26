Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,981 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

