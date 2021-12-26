Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Meggitt stock remained flat at $$9.49 during trading on Tuesday. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

