McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.66 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

