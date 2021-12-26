McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $351,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

