McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $273,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $456.49 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $463.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

