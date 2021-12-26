MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. MasTec posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 222,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. MasTec has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $122.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.