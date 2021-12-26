Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,621 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Masco worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Masco by 8,366.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Masco by 192.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $68.00. 840,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,620. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

