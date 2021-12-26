Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $501,000 Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECHO. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

