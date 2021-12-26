Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $535,000 Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 178,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AMC Networks by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.