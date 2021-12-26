Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $474,000 in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TGI. Barclays upped their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $19.07 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

